Penta Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Penta has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $194,471.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00786803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.