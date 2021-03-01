Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $284.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

