Peony Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $942,879.38 and $2,061.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 148.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,847,135 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

