PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $128,535.35 and $204.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007594 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003759 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00171894 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,068,191 coins and its circulating supply is 43,819,595 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.