PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 198,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

