Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.30

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 7472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

