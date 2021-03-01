Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.30

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 7472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.