Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a growth of 683.4% from the January 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

