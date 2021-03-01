PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 362.1% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRT stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

