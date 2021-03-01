Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.25, but opened at C$0.23. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

