Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.96 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $113.96 million and $1.94 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00010608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

