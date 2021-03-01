PGT Innovations, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $23.59 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.