Phala Network Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $104.91 million and $59.81 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

