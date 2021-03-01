Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

