Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.62 or 1.00248733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.19 or 0.01064870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.50 or 0.00448471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00299690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00104542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,909,512 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.