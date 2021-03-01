Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Phore has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $27,461.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012183 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,413,630 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.