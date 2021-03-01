PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$2.88. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 103,935 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

