Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.35

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 8618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.