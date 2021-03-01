Pillar Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $166,962.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00781239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041088 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

