Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

PING stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

