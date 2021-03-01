Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,154. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 236,337 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.