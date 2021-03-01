Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

