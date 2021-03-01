Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

PXD opened at $148.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

