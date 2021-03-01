Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
