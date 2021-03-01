Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

