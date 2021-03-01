Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($5.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.99). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $31.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $76.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $117.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $149.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $179.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,145.23.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,960.53. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

