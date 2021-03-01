Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s previous close.

HMPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

HMPT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,016. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last three months.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

