Piper Sandler Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

ICPT opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $98.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.