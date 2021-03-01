PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $85,961.34 and approximately $72.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

