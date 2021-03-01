Pivot Token (PVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378,474.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $378,474.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

