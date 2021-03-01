Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Shares of Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.54. Planet 13 shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,337,188 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.