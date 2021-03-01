Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.