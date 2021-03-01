Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.
In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.