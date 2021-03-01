PlayFuel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. PlayFuel has a market cap of $5.59 million and $3.56 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

