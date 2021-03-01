PlayGame Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $70,020.89 and approximately $1,394.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.