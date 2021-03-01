Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0159

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $253,514.99 and approximately $88,981.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

PKT is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

