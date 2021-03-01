Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $29.75 on Monday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.