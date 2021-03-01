Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

OTCMKTS:PAZRF remained flat at $$2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

