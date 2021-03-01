Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.92

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.92 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.