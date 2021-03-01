Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.92

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.92 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Plexus alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.