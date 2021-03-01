Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Plug Power worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.