Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Down 8.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.61. 778,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,145,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.34.
About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.