Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Down 8.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.61. 778,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,145,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.