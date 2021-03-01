Pluton Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00011024 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $517,080.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pluton has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

