PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $9.24. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 91,843 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 5.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

