Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUCOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.36. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

