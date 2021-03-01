PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $7.59 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $37,006.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041462 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

