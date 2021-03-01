Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.84 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $17.36 million and $20.84 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $26.82 or 0.00054696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.47 or 0.00519003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00071952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00077398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00077900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00459687 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

