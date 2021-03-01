Populous (PPT) One Day Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Populous token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $107.29 million and $5.66 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

