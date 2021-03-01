Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 535089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POAHY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

