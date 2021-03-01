Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the year.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $682.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.