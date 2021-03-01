Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.05. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $683.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

