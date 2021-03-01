Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.28. 117,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 128,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.