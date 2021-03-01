Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.28. 117,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 128,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

