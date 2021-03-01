PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $12,264.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,637.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.39 or 0.03117707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00354323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.54 or 0.01006498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00454869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.54 or 0.00375295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.00245460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022166 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,761,051 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.